Taste-Test Winners: Top Milk-Chocolate Bars

Fruity, balanced, creamy and smooth. These milk-chocolate bars rated among the best.
Best Bars:
365 Organic
Well-rounded and fruity; from Whole Foods Market’s own label. $2 for 3 oz; wholefoodsmarket.com.
Dagoba Organic Chocolate Milk
Balanced, with a lovely melt-in-the-mouth quality. $3 for 2 oz; dagobachocolate.com.
Hershey’s Symphony
Creamy and on the sweet side; a great value. $1.60 for 4.25 oz; hersheys.com.
Lindt Classic Recipe
Smooth and lush, with a delicate, caramel-like sweetness. $3.50 for 4.4 oz; lindt.com.
Valrhona Cao Grande Lait
Made with organic beans by the French chocolatier. $3.80 for 3.5 oz; valrhona.com.
