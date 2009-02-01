Taste-Test Winners: Top Milk-Chocolate Bars

Fruity, balanced, creamy and smooth. These milk-chocolate bars rated among the best.

Food & Wine
February 01, 2009

Best Bars:

365 Organic

Well-rounded and fruity; from Whole Foods Market’s own label. $2 for 3 oz; wholefoodsmarket.com.

Dagoba Organic Chocolate Milk

Balanced, with a lovely melt-in-the-mouth quality. $3 for 2 oz; dagobachocolate.com.

Hershey’s Symphony

Creamy and on the sweet side; a great value. $1.60 for 4.25 oz; hersheys.com.

Lindt Classic Recipe

Smooth and lush, with a delicate, caramel-like sweetness. $3.50 for 4.4 oz; lindt.com.

Valrhona Cao Grande Lait

Made with organic beans by the French chocolatier. $3.80 for 3.5 oz; valrhona.com.

