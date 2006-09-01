Taste Test: Whole Wheat

Food & Wine
September 01, 2006

Since the USDA has been touting the benefits of whole grains, we’ve found more products to love. Here, a few winners.

De Cecco

Whole wheat pasta from this 119-year-old Italian company is shaped with handmade bronze dies and has a nutty flavor.

Pepperidge Farm Natural

Pepperidge Farm, founded in 1937 by Connecticut housewife Margaret Rudkin, makes a delicately sweet whole wheat bread.

Keebler Wheatables

Baked from both whole wheat and processed flour, these wave-shaped crackers have an addictive salty-sweetness, and hint of onion.

