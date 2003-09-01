Taste Test: Veggie Burgers

Veggie burgers are no longer just pallid hamburger substitutes. The best ones actually taste good—plus they’re high in protein, low in fat and have no cholesterol. Of the dozens of veggie burgers we tested, we liked these three best.

Dr. Praeger’s California Veggie Burger

staff comment "Authentic vegetable taste and moist, pancakelike texture."

interesting bite Dr. Peter Praeger is a practicing heart surgeon in New Jersey.

Morningstar Farms Spicy Black Bean Burger

staff comment "Spicy, with a falafel-like texture."

interesting bite Morningstar Farms products are designed to fit a Seventh-Day Adventist diet.

Amy’s California Burger

staff comment "Mushroomy, with a pleasant whole-grain consistency."

interesting bite Amy, daughter of co-founders Rachel and Andy Berliner, keeps her dog on a vegetarian diet.