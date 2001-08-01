Taste Test: Vanilla Ice Cream

Food & Wine
August 01, 2001

Our recent blind tasting of a dozen national brands of vanilla ice cream took a bit longer than most of our evaluations, what with editors trying each variety over and over, "just to make sure." When at last the results were tabulated, these four premium pints won by a landslide.

Häagen-Dazs Vanilla

staff comment "Dense, packed and creamy."
interesting bite Stevie Nicks raves that it’s her favorite comfort food.

Ciao Bella Tahitian Vanilla

staff comment "Love the crunchy vanilla beans!"
interesting bite Ciao Bella’s original owner brought the recipe from Turin, Italy.

Berkshire Vanilla

staff comment "High vanilla impact."
interesting bite Made of milk from Guernsey cows, which has the highest fat content of any cow’s milk.

Edy’s Dreamery Vanilla

staff comment "Strong, clean flavor."
interesting bite The intense flavor comes from triple-strength vanilla extract.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up