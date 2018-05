You don't have to shop at a specialty-food store to find a decent olive oil. We tasted 12 brands sold at local supermarkets and turned up four that offer a pleasing depth of flavor for a fraction of the cost.

--Monica F. Forrestall

Food & Wine

product staff comment interesting bite Patsy's Extra Virgin Olive Oil($8.59 for 17 oz.) "Spicy, with a lingering finish and a good balance of acidity and richness." Produced by Patsy's Restaurant in New York City, this is made with only Italian olives. Monini Extra Virgin Olive Oil($10 for 17 oz.) "Great fruity flavor with a fiery bite." Two well-known Italian foodies, Sophia Loren and Luciano Pavarotti, use Monini in their kitchens. Bertolli Classico ($4.19 for 8.5 oz.) "Pleasantly light body and nice aftertaste." Bertolli was one of the first manufacturers to package oil in glass bottles instead of cans. Lucini Extra Virgin Olive Oil ($8 for 17 oz.) "Zippy flavor; grassy and refreshing." The striking octagonal bottle was inspired by the Duomo in Florence.