Taste Test: Supermarket Cheese

We tasted dozens of cheeses to find the best blue, Brie and goat.

Roquefort Société

This ewe's-milk cheese, made in southern France, is creamy and salty, with a hint of sweetness (roquefort-societe.com).

Ile De France Le Brie

This buttery, mild cheese is named after the first ship to transport Brie from France to the U.S. (iledefrancecheese.com).

Vermont Butter & Cheese Company Chèvre

Cheesemaker Allison Hooper gets milk for her nicely tangy goat cheese from 20 family farms (vtbutterandcheeseco.com).

Olive-Wood Platter

These hand-finished cheeseboards are made from Ligurian olive trees ($40; formaggiokitchen.com).