Taste Test: Supermarket Cheese

We tasted dozens of cheeses to find the best blue, Brie and goat.
Roquefort Société
This ewe's-milk cheese, made in southern France, is creamy and salty, with a hint of sweetness (roquefort-societe.com).
Ile De France Le Brie
This buttery, mild cheese is named after the first ship to transport Brie from France to the U.S. (iledefrancecheese.com).
Vermont Butter & Cheese Company Chèvre
Cheesemaker Allison Hooper gets milk for her nicely tangy goat cheese from 20 family farms (vtbutterandcheeseco.com).
Olive-Wood Platter
These hand-finished cheeseboards are made from Ligurian olive trees ($40; formaggiokitchen.com).