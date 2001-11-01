Taste Test | Spaghetti



We couldn't wait to evaluate all the cool new pastas we'd seen in supermarkets. So imagine our surprise when, in a blind taste test of 17 spaghetti brands, the winners turned out to be old favorites.

Pasta Staff Comment Interesting Bite Rustichella d'Abruzzo "Great consistency, texture and chew." Made in Abruzzi from nineteenth-century bronze dies. Ronzoni "Good chewiness." Emanuele Ronzoni, a native of Liguria, founded the company in the United States when he was still a teenager. Barilla "Has a nice lightness." The best-selling brand in Italy. De Cecco "A lovely semolina flavor." Manufactured at a low temperature to ensure its springy texture.

--Monica F. Forrestall

