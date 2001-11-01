Taste Test | Spaghetti

Food & Wine
November 01, 2001


We couldn't wait to evaluate all the cool new pastas we'd seen in supermarkets. So imagine our surprise when, in a blind taste test of 17 spaghetti brands, the winners turned out to be old favorites.

PastaStaff CommentInteresting Bite
Rustichella d'Abruzzo"Great consistency, texture and chew."Made in Abruzzi from nineteenth-century bronze dies.
Ronzoni"Good chewiness."Emanuele Ronzoni, a native of Liguria, founded the company in the United States when he was still a teenager.
Barilla"Has a nice lightness."The best-selling brand in Italy.
De Cecco"A lovely semolina flavor."Manufactured at a low temperature to ensure its springy texture.

--Monica F. Forrestall

back to top

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up