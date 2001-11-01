Taste Test | Spaghetti

We couldn't wait to evaluate all the cool new pastas we'd seen in supermarkets. So imagine our surprise when, in a blind taste test of 17 spaghetti brands, the winners turned out to be old favorites.
|Pasta
|Staff Comment
|Interesting Bite
|Rustichella d'Abruzzo
|"Great consistency, texture and chew."
|Made in Abruzzi from nineteenth-century bronze dies.
|Ronzoni
|"Good chewiness."
|Emanuele Ronzoni, a native of Liguria, founded the company in the United States when he was still a teenager.
|Barilla
|"Has a nice lightness."
|The best-selling brand in Italy.
|De Cecco
|"A lovely semolina flavor."
|Manufactured at a low temperature to ensure its springy texture.
--Monica F. Forrestall