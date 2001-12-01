Taste Test | Soups

The proliferation of canned soups on store shelves is dizzying; even chefs have jumped into the game. The question is, how to choose? The editors recently held a blind taste test of 18 brands, and the competition was remarkably strong. These four emerged as our favorites.
|Product
|Staff Comment
|Interesting Bite
|Sclafani Minestrone
|"Homemade tomato taste."
|In this 90-year-old Connecticut-based family business, the recipes come from grandmother Eleanor Sclafani.
|Pritikin Hearty Vegetable
|"Vegetables are quite crisp."
|A surprising taste-test winner, since it's specially made for people on reduced-sodium, low-fat diets.
|Dean Fearing's Tortilla Soup
|"Zippy, tangy broth."
|The same recipe has been served at the Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas for 21 years. But this chef's soup comes with a restaurant price: it's $20 for a 32-ounce jar.
|Coco Pazzo's Tuscan Lentil Soup
|"Broth is deliciously thick."
|Pino Luongo required that the recipe not include the usual fillers and stabilizers found in canned soups before he would put his flagship restaurant's name on it.
- M.F.F.