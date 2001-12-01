Taste Test | Soups



The proliferation of canned soups on store shelves is dizzying; even chefs have jumped into the game. The question is, how to choose? The editors recently held a blind taste test of 18 brands, and the competition was remarkably strong. These four emerged as our favorites.

Product Staff Comment Interesting Bite Sclafani Minestrone "Homemade tomato taste." In this 90-year-old Connecticut-based family business, the recipes come from grandmother Eleanor Sclafani. Pritikin Hearty Vegetable "Vegetables are quite crisp." A surprising taste-test winner, since it's specially made for people on reduced-sodium, low-fat diets. Dean Fearing's Tortilla Soup "Zippy, tangy broth." The same recipe has been served at the Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas for 21 years. But this chef's soup comes with a restaurant price: it's $20 for a 32-ounce jar. Coco Pazzo's Tuscan Lentil Soup "Broth is deliciously thick." Pino Luongo required that the recipe not include the usual fillers and stabilizers found in canned soups before he would put his flagship restaurant's name on it.

- M.F.F.