Taste Test: Salt

We tasted nearly two dozen imported salts with distinct differences. Here are our favorites.

Halen Môn Smoked Sea Salt

Smoked over oak chips, this Welsh salt gives off spicy heat ($12 for 100 gm; zingermans.com).

Maldon Salt

Harvested in Maldon, England, this salt enhances food without too much salinity ($6.25 for 8.5 oz; salttraders.com).

Artisan Salt Co.’s Bolivian Rose

This clean-tasting salt is mined near the Andes Mountains ($10 for 9.5 oz; seasalt.com).

Victoria Taylor’s Trapani Sea Salt

Stone wheels grind this delicate Sicilian salt ($9 for 10 oz; vgourmet.com).