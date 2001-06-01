Taste Test: Salad Dressings

How do store-bought salad dressings stack up? To find out, the F&W staff recently tasted 45 bottled vinaigrettes that are sold in supermarkets or specialty food shops. Oddly, all our favorites were named after someone; perhaps the personal touch made the difference.

Jo’s Japanese Ginger Dressing

staff comment "Good carrot and ginger flavors."

interesting bite Jo is Jocelyn Kim, who used to sell her home cooking at a store in Long Island called Tofu House.

Brianna’s Blush Wine Vinaigrette

staff comment "Perfect for dipping avocado slices or strawberries."

interesting bite Contains no blush wine at all, though it does have wine vinegar.

Annie’s Naturals Organic Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette

staff comment "The sesame flavor is very crisp."

interesting bite Annie Christopher started her business 16 years ago, selling barbecue sauce at a roadside stand in Vermont.

Bobby Flay’s Black Olive Vinaigrette

staff comment "Sweet yet spicy."

interesting bite Flay’s second line of products; the first flopped and he gave the bottles away to his friends.