Sharon's Sorbet

Owner Phillip Kermanshachi started making his silky-smooth sorbets after being inspired by ones he tasted in a Parisian patisserie (sharons-sorbet.com).

Ciao Bella

Made with Oregon raspberries according to a traditional recipe from Turin, Italy, this sorbet is tart and intensely fruity (ciaobellagelato.com).

Crème Crémaillère

From La Crémaillère restaurant in Bedford, New York, it's sold in stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.