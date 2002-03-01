Taste Test: Pizza

Chef Wolfgang Puck has made frozen pizza respectable to nonteenagers, but his pies aren’t the only decent ones you can buy at the supermarket. We did a blind taste test of 24 different brands, both the designer kinds and the ordinary versions; these four came out on top.

Wolfgang Puck Wood-Fired Italian Sausage & Pepperoni

staff comment "For frozen pizza, this is impressive."

interesting bite This new line of pizza gets its smoky flavor from two kinds of wood: maple and aspen.

Freschetta Supreme

staff comment "The crust has a great crunch and a nice soft interior."

interesting bite Robert McGrath and Bradley Ogden were among the five chefs who helped develop the recipe after making a research trip to Tuscany.

DiGiorno Rising Crust Pepperoni

staff comment "The pepperoni tastes really fresh."

interesting bite DiGiorno invented "rising-crust technology" (in which completely uncooked crusts rise and bake in the oven) in 1995.

Amy’s Tomato & Spinach

staff comment "If you like garlic, you’ll enjoy this pizza."

interesting bite Pies are made with honey, organic cane juice and organic feta.