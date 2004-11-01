Taste Test: Pancake Mixes

F&W tasted almost 30 supermarket and mail-order pancake mixes; we selected these three as our favorites.

Robby’s Pancake Mix

staff comment "Moist, sweetin a word, yummy."

interesting bite Robby’s was created in 1962 by WL and Julia Robinson, owners of a small pancake house in Clearwater, FL.

Aunt Jemima Buttermilk Complete

staff comment "Light and fluffylike a classic pancake."

interesting bite Aunt Jemima is one of Advertising Age’s top 10 ad icons of the 20th century.

Arrowhead Mills Multigrain

staff comment "Hearty wheat flavor, great grainy texture."

interesting bite The company is named for the Indian arrowheads found on its west Texas property in 1960.