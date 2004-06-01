Taste Test: Mustards

The F&W staff tasted 21 mustards, including such types as Dijon, stone-ground, yellow and deli-style, and picked these four as our favorites.

Maille Dijon Originale

staff comment "A sharp, almost wasabi-like hit."

interesting bite In 1720, founder Antoine Maille’s antiseptic vinegar was thought to prevent the plague.

Nathan’s Famous Deli Style Mustard

staff comment "Lively; not too salty."

interesting bite New York governor Nelson Rockefeller once said a man wanting to be elected in the state had to be seen eating a Nathan’s hot dog.

Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard

staff comment "Creamy; great tang and heat."

interesting bite Monsieur Grey won two 1855 Dijon medals of honor for his mustard-seed husking and grinding machine.

Inglehoffer Stone Ground Mustard

staff comment "Nice, grainy texture with light sweetness."

interesting bite Rose Biggi launched the company that makes Inglehoffer to support her family during the Depression; her first product was horseradish.