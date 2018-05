Best Store-Bought Meze

For a quick meze party, we like to fill several pretty little bowls with different jarred items and serve them with a stack of pita bread. Our top picks:

Mt. Vikos feta cheese ($6 for 7 oz)

Fage feta cheese ($4 for 7 oz)

Divina green Kardoula peppers stuffed with feta cheese ($6 for 10 oz)

Mt. Vikos baked gigandes beans in tomato-dill sauce ($7 for 12 oz)

Yorgo's Organic Original hommus ($4 for 8 oz)

Cedar's Original hommus ($3 for 8 oz).