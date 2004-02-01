Taste Test: Hot Sauces

Here are F&W's four favorite North American hot sauces available at supermarkets.

Tabasco Green Pepper Sauce

staff comment "Tart jalapeño taste."

interesting bite The mildest of Tabasco's sauces; the original is four times hotter.

Frank's RedHot XTRA Hot Cayenne Pepper Sauce

staff comment "Tangy vinegar kick."

interesting bite Frank's Original was the secret in the first Buffalo wings, created in 1964.

Louisiana Gold Pepper Sauce

staff comment "Rich, smoky depth."

interesting bite Developed for Louisiana chefs who wanted a Tabasco-cayenne mix.

Desert Pepper XXX Habanero Pepper Sauce

staff comment "Fiery, with fresh fruit flavor."

interesting bite A habanero-lime blend gives the sauce its searing flavor.