Taste Test: Fruit Smoothies

No time to stand in line at the juice bar? Bottled smoothies are quicker—but they’re not all created equal. The F&W staff tasted dozens of supermarket brands and picked its favorites.

Odwalla Blackberry Fruitshake

staff comment "Very berry; tastes like real fruit."

interesting bite The owners decided to get into the juice business after reading a book on low-cost start-ups.

Dannon Frusion Banana Berry Smoothie

staff comment "Nice and thick, with a creamy texture."

interesting bite Launched in Spain in 1919, Dannon is named after the founder’s son Daniel.

Tropicana Tropical Orange Smoothie

staff comment "Fruity and tangy; you can taste the passion fruit and mango."

interesting bite Supplements provide 25 percent of the recommended daily allowance of calcium.