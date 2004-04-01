Taste Test: Easter Chocolate

To find the best chocolate Easter eggs, the F&W staff tasted 20 different brands of milk and dark, solid and filled kinds and selected these four as our favorites.

Lindt Dark Chocolate Truffle Egg

staff comment "Slightly bitter shell; lovely creamy filling."

interesting bite Rodolphe Lindt invented a process to make chocolate melt in the mouth.

Godiva Solid Milk Chocolate Egg

staff comment "The chocolate is creamy and complex, with a subtle nuttiness."

interesting bite Godiva.com’s 266 chocolate recipes range from bread to martinis.

Reese's Peanut Butter Egg

staff comment "The salty, chunky peanut butter is key here."

interesting bite The original peanut butter cups, which debuted in the 1920s, cost 1 cent.

Russell Stover Marshmallow Egg

staff comment "Good balance of sugary marshmallow and chocolate."

interesting bite Russell Stover makes over 100 million pounds of boxed chocolate a year.