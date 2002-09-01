Taste Test - Coffee

Food & Wine
September 01, 2002

Faced with too many coffee choices? Us too. We bought ground beans, available at grocery stores nationwide or via mail order, then brewed them in our test kitchen. Despite their popularity, neither Starbucks, New World nor Dunkin' Donuts topped the list. These brands did.
-- Lori Segal


ProductStaff CommentInteresting Bite
Peet's Coffee House Blend"Perfect morning coffee. A great balance of flavor and good body."The founder of California-based Peet's (Mr. Alfred Peet) is Dutch; his family ran a tea and coffee business in Alkmaar, Holland
Illy CaffÃ¨ Medium Roast"Has a winy complexity."This coffee is packed in cans using a nitrogen-pressurized method, which keeps the coffee fresh for two years.
Gloria Jean's GJ Special Blend"Nutty, roasted flavors and a well-rounded taste."This nationally ubiquitous mall store also has a branch in Guam.
Green Mountain Organic House Blend"Good balance, with nice fruity overtones."This blend is "Fair Trade Certified," which means that small-scale farmers are guaranteed a fair price.

