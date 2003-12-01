Taste Test: Chocolate Cake Mixes

Beth Collins
December 01, 2003

Though they have similar ingredients and preparation and baking times, cake mixes can produce widely different results. The F&W staff conducted a blind taste test of 13 chocolate and devil's food cake mixes and named these three the best.

Duncan Hines Moist Deluxe Dark Chocolate Fudge

staff comment "A good, solid all-around cake experience."
interesting bite Duncan Hines, a traveling-salesman-turned-restaurant-critic, endorsed food products in 1950.

Betty Crocker Super Moist Devil’s Food

staff comment "Moist but not mushy."
interesting bite The company got its name because "Betty" sounded friendly and "Crocker" was an executive’s name.

Pillsbury Moist Supreme Devil’s Food

staff comment "Nice and pillowy."
interesting bite The Pillsbury Doughboy was created in 1965 for a TV commercial to introduce crescent rolls.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up