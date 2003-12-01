Taste Test: Chocolate Cake Mixes

Though they have similar ingredients and preparation and baking times, cake mixes can produce widely different results. The F&W staff conducted a blind taste test of 13 chocolate and devil's food cake mixes and named these three the best.

Duncan Hines Moist Deluxe Dark Chocolate Fudge

staff comment "A good, solid all-around cake experience."

interesting bite Duncan Hines, a traveling-salesman-turned-restaurant-critic, endorsed food products in 1950.

Betty Crocker Super Moist Devil’s Food

staff comment "Moist but not mushy."

interesting bite The company got its name because "Betty" sounded friendly and "Crocker" was an executive’s name.

Pillsbury Moist Supreme Devil’s Food

staff comment "Nice and pillowy."

interesting bite The Pillsbury Doughboy was created in 1965 for a TV commercial to introduce crescent rolls.