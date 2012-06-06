Taste Test: Chips and Salsa

White Corn Tortilla Chips

Trader Joe’s Restaurant-Style White Corn Tortilla ChipsPhoto courtesy of Trader Joe’s.

Top Pick: Trader Joe’s Restaurant-Style White Corn Tortilla Chips, $1.79/ 8.5oz

“Great crunch.” “I’d buy these!” “Nice corn flavor.” “These are my new favorite tortilla chip—perfect thickness and crunch.”

Xochitl Totopos de Maiz,

$5.99/16 oz

“Love these. So thin, taste homemade and are salted nicely.” “Light, crisp, mild but good flavor. Too thin for dipping, though.”

Tostitos Restaurant-Style White Corn, $3.99/13 oz

“The chip many of us grew up with.” “Thin and crispy! Good saltiness.” “Little greasy aftertaste, but nice sweetness.”

Yellow and Blue Corn Tortilla Chips

Whole Foods 365 Yellow & Blue Corn Tortilla ChipsPhoto courtesy of Whole Foods.

Top Pick: Whole Foods 365 Yellow & Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, $2.69/16 oz

“Corn flavor is nice in these.” “Blue are particularly good.” “They have great crunch.”

Laurie’s Buffalo Thick & Hearty Toasted Corn Tortilla Chips, $3.39/10 oz

“Yum, I like these. Nice and toasty and corny, though I want more salt.” “Almost a popcorn flavor.” “These would be great for nachos or with thick dips. Good!”

Bearitos Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips, $4.29/16 oz

“Love how hearty the texture is. I also like that they’re organic and have no GMOs.” “I like this one, though it tastes kind of like a Frito.”

Multigrain Tortilla Chips

Tostitos MultiGrain Tortilla ChipsPhoto courtesy of Frito Lay.

Top Pick: Tostitos MultiGrain Tortilla Chips, $3.99/9 oz

“Sweet and crisp. I like them especially because the buckwheat flavor really comes through.” “This is a nice chip. I like the multigrain with corn.” “Very crispy. Me like!”

Food Should Taste Good MultiGrain Tortilla Chips, $3.69/5.5 oz

“Nicely corny and crispy.” “I taste the flax and sesame.” “Good, but doesn’t taste like a tortilla chip.” “It’s a cracker, too!” “I love these.”

Bachman MultiGrain Tortilla Chips, $3.99/10 oz

“Tastes a little like a wheat thin. Hearty.” “Very salty, a little greasy, but I like the corn-to-grain flavor ratio.” “I like the round shape.”

Plain Salsa

Trader Joe’s Salsa AutenticaPhoto courtesy of Trader Joe’s.

Top Pick: Trader Joe’s Salsa Autentica, $4.95/12 oz

“I like the acid! I prefer this smooth texture. Big chunks weird me out in these jarred salsas. This is my favorite so far!” “It’s a little tomato sauce-y.” “Love the smooth texture.”

Green Mountain Gringo Truly Natural Medium Salsa, $4.59/16 oz

“Cooked tomato-y.” “Tastes like apple cider vinegar. Good heat, though.” “Thin, really nice heat. It has a good tang.”

Tostitos, $3.39/15.5 oz

“Good heat.” “For this style of jarred salsa, it’s not that bad.”

Flavored Salsa

Muir Glen’s Medium Chipotle SalsaPhoto courtesy of Muir Glen.

Top Pick: Muir Glen’s Medium Chipotle Salsa, $4.79/16 oz

“A little sweet, but good heat.” “Very smoky. Nice bite.” “Nice spice.”

Frontera’s Chipotle Hot Salsa, $4.79/16 oz

“I like the chipotle flavor! I wish it had more texture, but this works for me. Nice burn.” “I’d like this on a taco. Seems closer to ‘authentic’ than the others.”

D.L. Jardine’s Medium Texacante Salsa, $5.69/16 oz

“This tastes like chili to me.” “Very cuminy! Seems like Texas, though.”

