Taste Test: Cheddar Cheese

Melissa Rubel Jacobson
November 01, 2003

For a recent taste test, the F&W staff sampled a dozen Cheddar cheeses sold at supermarkets nationwide and rated these four best.

Cabot Sharp

staff comment "Nice, nutty flavor."
interesting bite In 2000, Cabot made the world’s largest grilled cheese—320 lbs.

Cracker Barrel Sharp

staff comment "Great tang, kind of addictive."
interesting bite Cracker Barrel will celebrate its 50th birthday next year.

Sargento Sharp White

staff comment "Good creaminess, perfect for grilled cheese."
interesting bite See their website for cheese-wine pairings (www.sargento.com).

Heluva Good Sharp

staff comment "Creamy and sharp—;but not too sharp."
interesting bite Unlike many large producers, Heluva Good ages its cheese naturally.

