Taste Test: Canned Tuna

F&W tasted almost 30 canned tunas—domestic packed in water, domestic packed in olive oil and imported—and selected a favorite brand from each category.

Domestic Water-Packed

Chicken of the Sea Solid White Albacore

staff comment "Flaky and tasty."

interesting bite Chicken of the Sea is named for the white tuna the company first canned in 1914.



Domestic Oil-Packed

Cento Solid Pack Light Tuna

staff comment "Good, clean flavor and just salty enough."

interesting bite Cento sells 100-plus products, but only one tuna.



Imported

A’s do Mar Tuna in Olive Oil

staff comment "Mild and yummy."

interesting bite This tuna is line-caught off the Portuguese Azores.

