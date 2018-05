Amy’s Cheese Pizza

Made with organic flour, Amy’s crispy, thin-crust pizza had the tastiest crust of all the ones we sampled ($6.79 for 13 oz; amyskitchen.com).

American Flatbread Cheese and Herb

Wood-fired in Vermont or California, this pizza has great cheese flavor ($10.29 for 14 oz; americanflatbread.com).

Stouffer’s French Bread Cheese Pizza

A nostalgic favorite, this pizza has a sweet tomato sauce and nicely fluffy crust ($2.99 for 10.38 oz; stouffers.com).