Taste Test | Barbecue Sauce

One of the more popular chores at F&W in recent days was taste-testing store-bought barbecue sauces. Visits to local supermarkets and specialty food stores yielded some 25 varieties, and we tasted them all, with ribs, brisket and pulled pork. Here, our four favorites.
. M.F.F.
|Barbecue Sauce
|Staff Comments
|Interesting Bite
|Rick Bayless Frontera Grilling Sauce
|"Just the right amount of fiery aftertaste."
|Popular with the cooks at Chicago's Frontera Grill, who are always asking if they can take bottles home.
|Bone Sucking Sauce (Hot)
|"First the heat, then the sweet. Nice!"
|Patrick Ford, who makes it, says, "It's my grandmother's recipe, doctored by my uncle and named by my mother."
|D. L. Jardine's 5-Star Barbecue Sauce
|"Sweet, tangy and spicy."
|The secret ingredient? Anchovies.
|Hay Day Country Market: Dave's Curried Raisin Barbecue Sauce
|"An almost Middle-Eastern flavor."
|A cross-cultural mix of chutney with ancho and chipotle chiles.