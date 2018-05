B&M Original

This brick oven-baked version uses pleasantly chewy, small pea beans ($1.49 for 16 oz; bmbeans.com).

365 Organic Original

Smothered in molasses, these beans have a nicely smoky taste ($1.29 for 15 oz; wholefoodsmarket.com).

Bush’s Original

From a 1969 recipe, these beans have the strongest pork flavor of all those sampled ($1.19 for 16 oz; bushbeans.com).