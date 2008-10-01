Tasmania Wine and Whiskey Travel Details: Vineyards and Distilleries

On a drive through Tasmania, writer Gareth Renowden encounters wild animals and truffle-hunting dogs, samples world-class Pinots and sips some lovely local single malt.

Food & Wine
October 01, 2008

Nant Estate

Nant Estate

A new micro-distillery in Bothwell. A guest lodge will open in October.

© Mark Roper Lark Distillery

Lark Distillery

The tasting room serves whiskey, gin and vodka.

© Mark Roper Moorilla Estate

Moorilla Estate

This winery also has a restaurant and a brewery; a museum will open next year.

© Mark RoperIslington Hotel

Islington Hotel

A luxurious Hobart property built in 1847.

© Mark Roper

Rosevears Vineyard

Wines from Rosevears, Pirie Estate, Tamar Ridge and South are poured at the cellar door.

Jansz Tasmania

This producer’s sparkling wines stand up to the best in the New World.

Fee & Me

White-tablecloth fine dining in Launceston.

Truffles Australis

Tim Terry leads tours and truffle hunts.

Domaine A

This Coal River valley producer is known for its Cabernet Sauvignon.

Plus:

An Epic Tasmanian Tour

Whiskey Cocktails

