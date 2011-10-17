Tampa Restaurants for Super Bowl XLIII





Brocato’s Sandwich Shop

This over 60-year-old Tampa institution makes arguably the best Cuban sandwich in town, loaded generously with roast pork and Swiss cheese. It tends to get crowded at lunch time, so mid-afternoon is best for a visit. 5021 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, (813) 248-9977

Bern’s Steak House

Consistently named as Tampa’s top restaurant, this luxe steakhouse has eight lavish dining rooms, a cave du fromage, and a lengthy—think 6,800 bottles—wine list. 1208 South Howard Ave., Tampa, (813) 251-2421; bernssteakhouse.com

Columbia Restaurant

A famous, 100-year-old restaurant housed in a Spanish Colonial villa in historical Ybor City. It’s beloved as much for its Flamenco floor shows as the paella on the Cuban/Spanish menu. 2117 East Seventh Ave., Tampa, (813) 248-4961; columbiarestaurant.com

China Yuan

A Chinatown-style space noted for its live fish tank, dim sum service, Cantonese specials, and especially its fresh seafood. 8502 N Armenia Ave., Tampa, (813) 936-7388; chinayuanrestaurant.com

First Choice Southern Bar-B-Que

There’s usually a line out the door at this spot off Route 60, known for its supremely tender ribs, crisp fritters and skin-on fries. 10113 Adamo Dr., Tampa; (813) 621-7434; firstchoicebbq.com

Maritana Grille at the Don CeSar Beach Resort

This flamingo-pink, beachfront St. Pete Beach hotel has Moorish towers and turrets and several restaurants, including an upscale seafood restaurant filled with salt water aquariums stocked with Florida fish. 3400 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach, (727) 360-1882; doncesar.com

Mise en Place

Originally a top Tampa catering operation, Mise en Place is now full-fledged restaurant with a globally influenced, modern American menu with options like tangerine-grilled salmon with crab-chipotle risotto. 442 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, (813) 254-5373; miseonline.com

Restaurant BT

Modern, stylish Vietnamese and pan-Asian from chef Trina Nguyen-Batley (a.k.a. “BT”). Her cutting-edge cocktail and beer list matches dishes like shaken beef: cubed filet mignon seared in Cognac and served with watercress, tomatoes and jasmine rice. 1633 West Snow Ave., Tampa, (813) 258-1916; restaurantbt.com

Skyway Jack’s

A local, budget-friendly breakfast institution near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge that attracts everyone from blue-collar workers to lawyers in pinstriped suits. 2795 34th St. South, St. Petersburg, (727) 866-3217

Wine Exchange

Launched by a wine-loving physician and a sommelier at Bern’s Steak House, this wine bar has many bottles, which can be paired with items from the globe-hopping menu. The premium seats are on the shaded patio. 1609 Snow Ave., Tampa, (813) 254-9463; wineexchangetampa.com