Talking Pigskin: Pork Recipes for NFL Football

Are you ready for some pigskin? Pork recipes, that is. F&W has paired 32 of our most delicious pork dishes with each of the NFL’s 32 teams—from a succulent whole roasted pig for the Washington Redskins, to a creamy clam chowder with corn and bacon for the New England Patriots. Plus: From Tim Love’s take on Tony Romo and Jessica Simpson, to Cleveland Browns believer Michael Symon’s fighting words for his Pittsburgh cousins, some of our favorite chef-fans across the country talk about their NFL teams and tailgating traditions.
Last updated: December, 2008
AFC Teams’ Pigskin Recipes | NFC Teams’ Pigskin Recipes
Chef-Fans
Chefs on Their Favorite AFC Teams
- Michael Symon: Cleveland Browns
- Lachlan MacKinnon-Patterson: Denver Broncos (left)
- Tony Maws: New England Patriots
- Frank Ruta: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Gavin Kaysen: San Diego Chargers
Chefs on Their Favorite NFC Teams
- Kevin Rathbun: Atlanta Falcons
- Giuseppe Tentori: Chicago Bears
- Tim Love: Dallas Cowboys
- Susan Spicer: New Orleans Saints
- Bradford Thompson: New York Giants (left)
- David Chang: Washington Redskins
NFL Teams
AFC East | NFC East | AFC North | NFC North | AFC South | NFC South |
AFC West | NFC West
AFC East
- Miami Dolphins (11-5)
- New England Patriots (11-5)
- New York Jets (9-7)
- Buffalo Bills (7-9) (Roast Bacon-Wrapped Pork, left)
NFC East
- New York Giants (12-4)
- Philadelphia Eagles (9-6-1)
- Dallas Cowboys (9-7) (Braised Pork Shanks, left)
- Washington Redskins (8-8)
AFC North
- Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) (Double-Pork, Double-Cheese Burgers, left)
- Baltimore Ravens (11-5)
- Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1)
- Cleveland Browns (4-12)
NFC North
- Minnesota Vikings (10-6)
- Chicago Bears (9-7) (Italian Sausage Heroes, left)
- Green Bay Packers (6-10)
- Detroit Lions (0-16)
AFC South
- Tennessee Titans (13-3)
- Indianapolis Colts (12-4)
- Houston Texans (8-8) (Pulled-Pork Tamales, left)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (5-11)
NFC South
- Carolina Panthers (12-4)
- Atlanta Falcons (11-5)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7) (Shrimp and Chorizo Kebabs, left)
- New Orleans Saints (8-8)
AFC West
- San Diego Chargers (8-8)
- Denver Broncos (8-8) (Sausages and Bacon Chops, left)
- Oakland Raiders (5-11)
- Kansas City Chiefs (2-14)
NFC West
- Arizona Cardinals (9-7)
- San Francisco 49ers (7-9)
- Seattle Seahawks (4-12)
- St. Louis Rams (2-14) (Dr Pepper–Glazed Ham with Prunes, left)