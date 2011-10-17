Talking Pigskin: Pork Recipes for NFL Football

Are you ready for some pigskin? Pork recipes, that is. F&W has paired 32 of our most delicious pork dishes with each of the NFL’s 32 teams—from a succulent whole roasted pig for the Washington Redskins, to a creamy clam chowder with corn and bacon for the New England Patriots. Plus: From Tim Love’s take on Tony Romo and Jessica Simpson, to Cleveland Browns believer Michael Symon’s fighting words for his Pittsburgh cousins, some of our favorite chef-fans across the country talk about their NFL teams and tailgating traditions.

Emily Kaiser Thelin, Christine Quinlan, Jen Murphy, and Tracy Ziemer
October 17, 2011

Last updated: December, 2008

slideshow AFC Teams’ Pigskin Recipes  | NFC Teams’ Pigskin Recipes

Chef-Fans

Chefs on Their Favorite AFC Teams

Chefs on Their Favorite AFC Teams

Bradford Thompson

Chefs on Their Favorite NFC Teams

NFL Teams

AFC East | NFC East | AFC North | NFC North | AFC South | NFC South |
AFC West | NFC WestRoast Bacon-Wrapped Pork

AFC East

Back to topBraised Pork Shanks

NFC East

Back to topDouble-Pork, Double-Cheese Burgers

AFC North

Back to topItalian Sausage Heroes with Peppers and Onions

NFC North

Back to topPulled-Pork Tamales

AFC South

Back to topShrimp and Chorizo Kebabs

NFC South

Back to topSausages and Bacon Chops

AFC West

Back to topDr Pepper–Glazed Ham with Prunes

NFC West

Back to top

More Football Favorites

slideshow Tailgating Favorites

Great Game-Day Snacks

Drinks for a Crowd

Beer-Friendly Food, Pairings

Beer vs. Wine Pairings

Super Bowl Blowout Party

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up