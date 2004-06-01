Taj Mahal Taste | Stephanie Odegard Collection

Stephanie Odegard wants to save the world through design. First she helped revive Nepal's carpet industry in 1987 by commissioning and importing Himalayan wool rugs woven with modern patterns. Now her interest in traditional crafts has led to the Stephanie Odegard Collection, which gathers stylish home accessories and furnishings from around the world. Some are antiques; others are made exclusively for the new line, such as this baradari, a marble gazebo hand-carved in India in the 17th-century Mogul architectural style made famous by the Taj Mahal.

The Entry

Odegard "Japanese Ikat" runner ($3,750; 212-545-0069. Guests can exchange their shoes for sequined slippers ($45 from Dö Kham; 212-966-2404) or silver silk ones ($65 from Shanghai Tang; 888-252-TANG). The cushion from Odegard is covered in antique silk sari cloth ($710).

The Table

All items are from Odegard unless otherwise noted.

A cushion covered with a patchwork of Nepalese wool rugs (from $680) sits in front of a rosewood table by Laurameroni ($4,535). Marble candlesticks by Paul Mathieu (from $660). Gold-rimmed "Elegance" glasses from Moser ($95; 800-267-2155). Teak tray from Suma ($40; 415-759-7862). A folded white embroidered-cotton Indian tablecloth ($650 from Bergdorf Goodman; 800-558-1855) over a gold hand-embroidered cashmere shawl ($1,500) serves as a table runner.

The Accessories

The Indian-marble goblets by Paul Mathieu for Odegard (from $250) complement the gazebo's translucent marble. The painted-glass votive holder by Dool, a gift for guests to take home, comes with an etching tool that can be used to personalize it ($20 from The Gardener; 510-548-4545).

The Showroom

The Stephanie Odegard Collection's new Miami showroom is open to the public (3621 N.E. Miami Court; 305-573-7663). A few items on display there: a coral-colored lacquered end table by Jeff Newell ($4,350), stacking chests by Ty Heineken ($20,430 for two) and Indonesian teak and Indian sandstone tabletops, shown leaning up against a wall ($2,600 each).