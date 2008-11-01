Tailgating Wines: Best Bottles for Pairing

How to go the extra yard at parking-lot parties.
Gary Vaynerchuk, the quirky webcaster at winelibrarytv.com, is a New York Jets superfan. We challenged him to find three affordable bottles to complement quintessential tailgating foods.
Wine Pairings
To Pair with Cheeseburgers
“The 2005 Saison Des Vins Syrah L’hiver ($16) is the rare red with enough fruit for this meat-cheese combo.”
To Pair with Guacamole
“A crisp white wine like the 2007 As Laxas Albariño Rias Baixas ($12) stands up to the richness of guac.”
To Pair with Grilled Shrimp
“The 2005 Heath Wines Lizard Flat Chardonnay from Australia ($8) is a bargain, with a good oak-fruit balance.”
