Tailgating Wines: Best Bottles for Pairing

How to go the extra yard at parking-lot parties.

Jen Murphy
November 01, 2008

Gary Vaynerchuk, the quirky webcaster at winelibrarytv.com, is a New York Jets superfan. We challenged him to find three affordable bottles to complement quintessential tailgating foods.

Wine Pairings

Cheeseburgers and Wine

To Pair with Cheeseburgers

“The 2005 Saison Des Vins Syrah L’hiver ($16) is the rare red with enough fruit for this meat-cheese combo.”

slideshow Plus: F&W’s 10 Favorite BurgersGuacamole and Wine

To Pair with Guacamole

“A crisp white wine like the 2007 As Laxas Albariño Rias Baixas ($12) stands up to the richness of guac.”

slideshow Plus: Guacamole recipes, like Spicy and Smoky GuacamoleShrimp and Wine

To Pair with Grilled Shrimp

“The 2005 Heath Wines Lizard Flat Chardonnay from Australia ($8) is a bargain, with a good oak-fruit balance.”

slideshow Plus: Fantastic Shrimp Recipes

Plus:

Tailgating Accessories

Tailgating Snacks, Accessories and MoreTailgating Recipes

Tailgating Recipes: Hot Dogs, Ribs, Bloody Marys and MorePork Recipes for NFL Teams

Talking Pigskin: Pork Recipes for NFL Teams

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up