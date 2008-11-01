Tailgating: Recipes, Wines and Accessories

How to go the extra yard at parking-lot parties.
Top Game-Day Snack Picks
Zingerman’s deli (zingermans.com) is in football-obsessed Ann Arbor, Michigan. Here, owner Ari Weinzweig talks snacks.
Salsas
Frontera’s new flavors, especially the mango–key lime, are extra zippy. $5 for 16 oz; fronterakitchens.com.
Artisanal Cheeses
Montgomery’s English farmhouse cheddar from Neal’s Yard Dairy is aged for at least 12 months. $33 per lb; zingermans.com.
Chips
Native Kjalii Foods’ organic white-corn tortilla chips are thick-cut to hold lots of salsa. $3 per 9-oz bag; sfsalsa.com.
Virginia Ham
Weinzweig says a great country ham, like Edwards’ Wigwam, rivals prosciutto. $70 for a half ham; virginiatraditions.com.
© Gregor Halenda
Partying: Pack a Punch
Roost’s Marseilles Beverage Dispenser holds an astounding 3.5 gallons—ideal for punches. $212; roomservicehome.com.
Courtesy of www.aplusrstore.com
Versatile Grill
A handle and removable grate let Sagaform’s “Chromed Bucket” grill carry supplies. $40; aplusrstore.com.
Courtesy of Kate Spade
Smitten
Kate Spade’s “Hi 5” lambswool mittens keep hands warm during touchdown celebrations. $95; katespade.com.
© Gregor Halenda
Open Expression
Poketo’s bottle openers mimic fans’ feelings. $14; poketo.com.
© Gregor Halenda
Tailgating Wines: Best Bottles for Pairing
Gary Vaynerchuck, the quirky webcaster at winelibrarytv.com finds three affordable bottles to complement quintessential tailgating foods.
