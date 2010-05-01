Taco World







Plus: Best Taco Spots Around the Country

Taco Term

Al Pastor Marinated pork that's cooked on a spit with pineapple, then thinly sliced and wrapped in a tortilla.

Carne Asada Marinated and roasted or grilled steak, eaten in a tortilla or on its own.

Asian Taco Most often features Korean or Chinese ingredients like tofu, sesame oil, ginger and kimchi.

Surprising Taco Toppings

Ready for a real adventure? We asked taco hounds to describe their most unusual toppings and experiences.

Bugs: At a Guadalajara stand, Pulitzer Prizewinning food critic Jonathan Gold ate grasshoppers; he had salivary glands there, too.

Jicama & More: Cooking teacher Lourdes Castro mixes jicama sticks with lime and cayenne; TV chef Daisy Martinez tops tacos with pomegranate seeds.

More Great Recipes:

More Incredible Tacos How to Make a Tortilla Mexican Cooking Guide

Best New Tequilas

Tacos and tequila are a classic match, from the young blancos in margaritas to the smoky, aged reposados and añejos sipped straight. Here, four new choices.

Antiguo de Herradura Añejo ($30): Created by Herradura in 1924, this herbal, spicy tequila just became available in the U.S.

El Grado Blanco ($45): A crisp, fresh, hand-bottled tequila made by master tequilera Ana María Romero.

Charbay Blanco ($58): Napa Valley's Charbay Distillery is renowned for its artisanal vodkas; this clean, agave-peppery blanco, produced in Mexico, is its first tequila.

Maestro Dobel ($75): An exceptional, remarkably silky blend of reposado (aged in oak for up to 12 months) and añejo (aged 24 months).