Sweet Baby | Martine's Chocolates

New mothers love receiving baby clothes, but here's a gift they'll like even more: a box of Martine's Chocolates. The new line, made from premium cocoa beans and designed by French-born Martine Leventer, comes in such baby-inspired shapes as hobby horses, booties and '50s-era strollers. Leventer was inspired to create the chocolates after earlier designing wedding favors for private clients. The transition was logical; as she puts it succinctly, "Weddings, then babies" ($15; 212-705-2347).

Monica F. Forrestall