Supersize Tiles

Known for its intricate mosaic patterns, Bisazza, based in the Veneto region of Italy, has a new line of big tiles with bold designs, like the ‘60s-inspired Daisy White. The glossy squares fit together with nearly invisible grout lines ($112 per sq ft; bisazza.com).

milan metal Milan furniture company Cappellini collaborated with the Japanese design firm Nendo to create its new metal Ribbon stools (from $490; 212-966-0669).

basket case Italy’s venerable Driade has just launched its first U.S. store in Miami, selling items like Passami il Sale’s basket ($215; driademiami.com).