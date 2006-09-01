Supersize Platters and Bowls

Roman Charger Arte Italica's handmade ceramic "Pompeii" platter, crafted by artisans in Umbria, is massive (19 in.; $171; arteitalica.com).

Rustic Beauty "Primitive Bowl" from Bark is hand-turned from sustainably grown Indonesian acacia wood (18 in.; $130; barkshop.com).

Mod Cool Jonathan Adler's silver-trimmed "Hexagon" platter is part of his first fine-china collection (16 in.; $65 with serving bowl; jonathanadler.com).

Quirky Chic Hella Jongerius uses 17th-century glazing techniques for her "Majolica" platter (17.5 in.; $1,000 from Matter; mattermatters.com).

Sea-inspired Michael Aram's stainless steel "Coral Reef Tray" is adorned with faux coral made of aluminum (21.5 in.; $195; 866-792-2726).