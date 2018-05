Black Bass Tartare

Finely dice uncooked black bass. Garnish with minced jalapeño, tomato, mint and cilantro. Drizzle with olive oil and plenty of lemon juice and serve right away with toast.

Shrimp Gazpacho

Cut 4 tomatoes, 1 peeled cucumber, 1 red bell pepper and 1 small onion into chunks. Puree in a blender, then season with olive oil, vinegar and hot sauce; top with sautéed shrimp.

Thyme-rubbed Tuna

Rub tuna steaks with thyme, sea salt, pepper and olive oil. Sear and serve with mesclun.