Superfast Picnic Recipes

Mix finely chopped cornichons with mayonnaise and mustard and spread on a split baguette. Fill the baguette with slices of country pâté or roast pork.

Spoon peperonata, eggplant caponata or another jarred Mediterranean spread on crostini and top with anchovies.

Make a sandwich of Gruyère topped with onion or garlic jam on ciabatta bread.

Swirl jam with Greek-style yogurt and use as a dessert dip with sugar cookies.