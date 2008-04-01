Superfast Picnic Recipes

Ingredients from great wine-country specialty-food stores were the inspiration for these quick and simple picnic recipes.
Mix finely chopped cornichons with mayonnaise and mustard and spread on a split baguette. Fill the baguette with slices of country pâté or roast pork.
Spoon peperonata, eggplant caponata or another jarred Mediterranean spread on crostini and top with anchovies.
Make a sandwich of Gruyère topped with onion or garlic jam on ciabatta bread.
Swirl jam with Greek-style yogurt and use as a dessert dip with sugar cookies.