Superfast Grilled-Trout Ideas

Bread Salad
Coarsely chop the trout and toss with grilled bread cubes and diced tomato.
Breakfast Potatoes
Break the grilled trout into small pieces and toss with roasted new potatoes. Serve with eggs.
Open-Faced Sandwiches
Spread thin slices of grainy rye bread with cream cheese and top with large pieces of trout. Serve with slices of pickled onion.
Tacos
Stuff trout in warm corn tortillas. Top with salsa verde, shredded cabbage and sour cream. Serve with lime wedges.
