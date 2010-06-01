Superfast Grilled-Trout Ideas

Food & Wine
June 01, 2010

Bread Salad

Coarsely chop the trout and toss with grilled bread cubes and diced tomato.

slideshow More Bread Salads

Breakfast Potatoes

Break the grilled trout into small pieces and toss with roasted new potatoes. Serve with eggs.

slideshow Great Breakfasts

Open-Faced Sandwiches

Spread thin slices of grainy rye bread with cream cheese and top with large pieces of trout. Serve with slices of pickled onion.

slideshow Amazing Sandwiches

Tacos

Stuff trout in warm corn tortillas. Top with salsa verde, shredded cabbage and sour cream. Serve with lime wedges.

slideshow More Delicious Taco Ideas

Great Articles & Recipes:

Grilled SeafoodMore Grilled Seafood RecipesTips for Perfect GrillingTips for Perfect Grilling F&W Summer GrillingF&W Grilling Guide

Video: Grilling

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up