Superfast Grilled-Trout Ideas

Bread Salad

Coarsely chop the trout and toss with grilled bread cubes and diced tomato.

Breakfast Potatoes

Break the grilled trout into small pieces and toss with roasted new potatoes. Serve with eggs.

Open-Faced Sandwiches

Spread thin slices of grainy rye bread with cream cheese and top with large pieces of trout. Serve with slices of pickled onion.

Tacos

Stuff trout in warm corn tortillas. Top with salsa verde, shredded cabbage and sour cream. Serve with lime wedges.

