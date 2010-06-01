Superfast Grilled-Shrimp Ideas

Food & Wine
June 01, 2010

California-Style Burrito

Chop grilled shrimp and scallions and mix with mashed black beans. Spread on flour tortillas and top with cilantro, tomato and jalapeño. Roll up the burritos.

Lettuce Wraps

Toss grilled shrimp and scallions with fresh lime juice, orange juice, minced serrano chile and diced avocado. Wrap in Boston lettuce leaves.

Quick Hors D'Oeuvres

Thread grilled shrimp on toothpicks with basil and cucumber chunks.

slideshow Perfect Fast Hors d'Oeuvres

Shrimp Roll

Chop shrimp and fold in spicy mayonnaise. Serve with lettuce in hot dog buns.

