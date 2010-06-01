Superfast Grilled-Shrimp Ideas

California-Style Burrito
Chop grilled shrimp and scallions and mix with mashed black beans. Spread on flour tortillas and top with cilantro, tomato and jalapeño. Roll up the burritos.
Lettuce Wraps
Toss grilled shrimp and scallions with fresh lime juice, orange juice, minced serrano chile and diced avocado. Wrap in Boston lettuce leaves.
Quick Hors D'Oeuvres
Thread grilled shrimp on toothpicks with basil and cucumber chunks.
Shrimp Roll
Chop shrimp and fold in spicy mayonnaise. Serve with lettuce in hot dog buns.
