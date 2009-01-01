Super Wine-Pairing Values

What’s better than a great dish? A perfect pairing. Here are five bargain bottles that match up nicely.

Ray Isle
January 01, 2009

Spicy food

Aromatic 2007 Chateau Ste. Michelle Gewürztraminer ($10).

Pasta with Meat Sauce or Pizza

Spicy, cherry-inflected 2006 Castello di Gabbiano Chianti ($10).

Roasts and Steaks

Rich, dark-fruited 2005 Beringer Founders’ Estate Cabernet Sauvignon ($11).

Hearty Stews

Spicy, lush-textured 2006 Oakley Five Reds ($9).

Roast Chicken

Juicy and berry-rich 2006 La Vieille Ferme Côtes de Ventoux rouge ($9).

F&W’s Pairing of the Day

A Restaurateur’s Rules for Multi-Culti Pairing

An Expert’s Pairing Advice

