Super Wine-Pairing Values

What’s better than a great dish? A perfect pairing. Here are five bargain bottles that match up nicely.
Spicy food
Aromatic 2007 Chateau Ste. Michelle Gewürztraminer ($10).
Pasta with Meat Sauce or Pizza
Spicy, cherry-inflected 2006 Castello di Gabbiano Chianti ($10).
Roasts and Steaks
Rich, dark-fruited 2005 Beringer Founders’ Estate Cabernet Sauvignon ($11).
Hearty Stews
Spicy, lush-textured 2006 Oakley Five Reds ($9).
Roast Chicken
Juicy and berry-rich 2006 La Vieille Ferme Côtes de Ventoux rouge ($9).