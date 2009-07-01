Summery Sauvignon Blancs

Australia

Vineyards in Southern Australia’s Adelaide Hills supply the fruit for the lush, tropical-fruited 2008 Hewitson Lulu ($15).

New Zealand

Marlborough’s vibrant 2008 Box O’Birds ($17) is loaded with juicy grapefruit and sagey herbal notes.

South Africa

The affordable, zippy, grassy 2008 Indaba ($10) comes from the cool Western Cape wine region.

Plus:

Summer’s Best Wines Ultimate Summer Wine Guide Cool Summer Drinks