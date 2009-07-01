Summery Sauvignon Blancs

Refreshing Sauvignon Blanc is the perfect summer wine. Do a little continent-hopping with these southern-hemisphere bottlings.
Australia
Vineyards in Southern Australia’s Adelaide Hills supply the fruit for the lush, tropical-fruited 2008 Hewitson Lulu ($15).
New Zealand
Marlborough’s vibrant 2008 Box O’Birds ($17) is loaded with juicy grapefruit and sagey herbal notes.
South Africa
The affordable, zippy, grassy 2008 Indaba ($10) comes from the cool Western Cape wine region.
Plus:
