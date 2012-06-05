Fresh Summer Produce

Celebrate the season with 16 of summer’s freshest fruits and vegetables and discover more than 100 ways to use them.

Food & Wine
June 05, 2012

Summer Fruits & Vegetables

Basil Vinaigrette

Summer Produce: Basil

Plus: More Great Basil Recipes »

Blueberry-Almond Shortcakes with Crème Fraîche

Summer Produce: Blueberries

Plus: More Ideas for Blueberries »

Broccoli with Cheddar Cheese Dunk

Summer Produce: Broccoli

Sour Cherry-Yuzu Bellinis

Summer Produce: Cherries

Plus: More Recipes for Fresh Cherries »

Grilled Scallops with Mexican Corn Salad

Summer Produce: Corn

Plus: More Fresh Ideas for Corn »

Superfast Salt-and-Sugar Pickles

Summer Produce: Cucumbers

Sardinian Stuffed Eggplant

Summer Produce: Eggplant

Plus: More Uses for Eggplant »

Green Bean and Tomato Salad with Tarragon Dressing

Summer Produce: Green Beans

Crispy Okra Salad

Summer Produce: Okra

Roasted Peaches with Mascarpone Ice Cream

Summer Produce: Peaches

Plus: More Peach Recipes »

Poached Plum Tart

Summer Produce: Plums

Plus: More Plum Recipes »

Marinated Chickpea Salad with Radishes and Cucumber

Summer Produce: Radishes

Kill Devil Punch

Summer Produce: Raspberries

Plus: More Ideas for Fresh Raspberries »

Summer Squash and Tomato Tart

Summer Produce: Summer Squash

Plus: A Bounty of Other Zucchini Recipes »

Indian-Spiced Tomato Salsa

Summer Produce: Tomatoes

Plus: More Great Tomato Dishes »

Watermelon and Arugula Salad with Walnuts

Summer Produce: Watermelon

  

