Fresh Summer Produce

Celebrate the season with 16 of summer’s freshest fruits and vegetables and discover more than 100 ways to use them.
Summer Fruits & Vegetables
- Basil
- Blueberries
- Broccoli
- Cherries
- Corn
- Cucumbers
- Eggplant
- Green Beans
- Okra
- Peaches
- Plums
- Radishes
- Raspberries
- Summer Squash
- Tomatoes
- Watermelon
Summer Produce: Basil
- « Basil Vinaigrette
- Baked Eggs en Cocotte with Basil
- Scallops with Warm Tomato-Basil Dressing
- Cranberry Bean Salad with Celery, Basil and Mint
- Rare Roast Beef with Fresh Herbs and Basil Oil
- Basil-Mint Soda
- Mango-Basil Vacherin
- Cherry Tomato Tart with Basil
Summer Produce: Blueberries
- « Blueberry-Almond Shortcakes with Crème Fraîche
- Blueberry Muffins with Crumb Topping
- Lemon-Blueberry Cheesecake Parfaits
- Blueberry-Glazed Ribs
- Blueberry Mojito
- Blueberry-Banana Pancakes
- Free-Form Pineapple, Mango and Berry Tarts
- Berry Ice Cream Pie
Summer Produce: Broccoli
- « Broccoli with Cheddar Cheese “Dunk”
- Broccoli Melt Sandwiches
- Creamy Broccoli Soup with Croutons
- Grilled Broccoli and Bread Salad with Pickled Shallots
- Escarole and Roasted Broccoli Salad with Anchovy Dressing
- Chinese Crispy Beef with Broccoli
- Crunchy Broccoli Slaw
- Broccoli with Hot Sauce
Summer Produce: Cherries
- « Sour Cherry-Yuzu Bellinis
- Sweet Noodle Kugel with Dried Cherries
- Beet, Pickled Cherry and Crispy Shallot Salad
- Lemon-Cherry Yogurt Parfait
- Cherry Gazpacho with Basil
- Cherry-Berry Pie
- Cayuse Cherry Bomb
- Cherry Lambic Crisps
Summer Produce: Corn
- « Grilled Scallops with Mexican Corn Salad
- Smoky Ham-and-Corn Chowder
- Corn Relish with Roasted Peppers
- Grilled Corn with Aleppo-Pepper Aioli
- Grilled Corn and Tomatoes with Vegan Tonnato Sauce
- Corn Pudding
- Corn and Shiitake Fritters
Summer Produce: Cucumbers
- « Superfast Salt-and-Sugar Pickles
- Cucumber-Lime Pops with Gin
- Tomato, Cucumber and Onion Salad
- Asian Cucumber Salad
- Dill Pickles
- Cucumber-Yogurt Soup with Pepperoncini
- Wakame-and-Cucumber Salad
- Samoan-Style Tuna-and-Cucumber Salad
Summer Produce: Eggplant
- « Sardinian Stuffed Eggplant
- Eggplant Involtini with Grilled Ratatouille
- Eggplant Compote
- Open-Face Grilled Eggplant Sandwiches
- Sautéed Squid with Fried Eggplant
- Eggplant Börek
- Eggplant, Pesto, and Goat-Cheese Pizza
- Grilled Eggplant Salad with Walnuts
Summer Produce: Green Beans
- « Green Bean-and-Tomato Salad with Tarragon Dressing
- Green Beans with Eggs, Chiles and Cilantro
- Sweet-and-Sour Green Beans
- Grilled Green Bean Salad with Lentil Vinaigrette
- Green Bean-and-Roasted Red Pepper Salad
- Green Beans in XO Sauce
- Gingered Green Beans
Summer Produce: Okra
- « Crispy Okra Salad
- Pickled Okra
- Spicy Fried Okra with Crispy Shallots
- Chicken-and-Okra Gumbo
- Sautéed Okra with Cashews
- Chiles Rellenos with Corn-and-Okra Succotash
- Pan-Roasted Corn and Okra
- Skillet-Roasted Spiced Okra
- Grilled Sardines and Okra with Black Garlic Aioli
Summer Produce: Peaches
- « Roasted Peaches with Mascarpone Ice Cream
- Peach Streusel Cake
- Peach Chutney
- Peach-and-Fennel Slaw
- Salad of Mixed Greens with Grilled Peaches and Cabrales Cheese
- Mango-Peach Sangria
- White Peach Tart
Summer Produce: Plums
- « Poached Plum Tart
- Grilled Striped Bass with Plums and Potato-Mushroom Papillotes
- Plum-Blueberry Spritzers
- Grilled Manouri Cheese with Caramelized Plums
- Spicy Plum Sauce
- Grilled Peaches and Plums with Mascarpone
- Plum Puff Dumplings
Summer Produce: Radishes
- « Marinated Chickpea Salad with Radishes and Cucumber
- Gingery Pickled Radishes
- Roasted Radishes with Radish Greens
- Summer Radishes with Chèvre, Nori and Smoked Salt
- Radishes Three Ways
- Fromage Blanc Custards with Radish Salad
- Feta-and-Radish Toasts
- Boston Lettuce and Radish Salad
Summer Produce: Raspberries
- « Kill Devil Punch
- Raspberry-Swirl Sweet Rolls
- Raspberry-and-Pistachio Eton Mess
- Black Pepper-Raspberry Sorbet with Prosecco
- Raspberry Macarons
- Raspberry Tart with a Pistachio Crust
- Raspberry-Infused Vodka
- Tomato-Raspberry Granita
Summer Produce: Summer Squash
- « Crisp Tomato, Zucchini and Eggplant Bread Gratin
- Spinach Fettuccine with Tangy Grilled Summer Squash
- Zucchini Soup with Crème Fraîche
- Squash Blossoms with Pimento Ricotta
- Roasted Zucchini with Ricotta and Mint
- Summer Squash Pizza with Goat Cheese and Walnuts
Summer Produce: Tomatoes
- « Indian-Spiced Tomato Salsa
- Grilled Corn and Tomatoes with Vegan Tonnato Sauce
- Spicy Tomato-and-Watermelon Gazpacho with Crab
- Georgian Grilled-Tomato Sauce
- Tomato Salad with Pickled Walnuts and Blue Cheese
- Sun-Dried Tomato and Arugula Pizza
- Grilled Bread and Marinated Tomato Salad
