Summer Grilling Party Playlist

Odes to summer like Angélique Kidjo's "Summertime" and other feel-good songs like U2's "Beautiful Day."
Music:
Fantastic Party Tips and Recipes:
Ultimate Grilling Guide10 Favorite Burger Recipes Wine Pairings for Grilled Foods
|Artist
|Song
|Download
|Angélique Kidjo
|Summertime
|U2
|Beautiful Day
|Joshua Radin
|Brand New Day
|Jakob Dylan
|Something Good This Way Comes
|The Stool Pigeons
|I'm Into Something Good
|The Be Good Tanyas
|Ootishenia
|The Allman Brothers Band
|Blue Sky
|Billy Bragg & Wilco
|California Stars
|Coldplay
|Yellow
|Yo La Tengo
|The Weakest Park
|Steve Earle
|Sparkle and Shine
|Wilco
|What Light
|Jackie Greene
|Honey I Been Thinking About You
|Bob Dylan
|You Angel You
|The 6ths
|You You You You You
|R.E.M
|Nightswimming
|M. Ward
|Here Comes the Sun Again
|The Jayhawks
|Smile
