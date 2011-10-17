Summer Grilling Party Playlist

Odes to summer like Angélique Kidjo's "Summertime" and other feel-good songs like U2's "Beautiful Day."

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Music:

ArtistSongDownload
Angélique KidjoSummertime Angélique Kidjo Summertime
U2Beautiful Day U2 - Beautiful Day
Joshua RadinBrand New Day Joshua Radin - Brand New Day
Jakob DylanSomething Good This Way Comes Jakob Dylan - Something Good This Way Comes
The Stool PigeonsI'm Into Something Good The Stool Pigeons - I'm Into Something Good
The Be Good TanyasOotishenia The Be Good Tanyas - Ootishenia
The Allman Brothers BandBlue Sky The Allman Brothers Band - Blue Sky
Billy Bragg & WilcoCalifornia Stars Billy Bragg & Wilco - California Stars
ColdplayYellow Coldplay - Yellow
Yo La TengoThe Weakest Park Yo La Tengo - The Weakest Part
Steve EarleSparkle and Shine Steve Earle - Sparkle and Shine
WilcoWhat Light Wilco - What Light
Jackie GreeneHoney I Been Thinking About You Jackie Greene - Honey I Been Thinking About You
Bob DylanYou Angel You Bob Dylan - You Angel You
The 6thsYou You You You You The 6ths - You You You You You
R.E.MNightswimming R.E.M. - Nightswimming
M. WardHere Comes the Sun Again M. Ward - Here Comes the Sun Again
The JayhawksSmile The Jayhawks - Smile

Fantastic Party Tips and Recipes:

Ultimate Grilling GuideUltimate Grilling Guide10 Favorite Burger Recipes10 Favorite Burger Recipes Wine Pairings for Grilled FoodsWine Pairings for Grilled Foods

