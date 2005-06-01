Summer Grilling: A Perfect 10

F&W's Grace Parisi shares 10 recipes for 10 quintessential summer foods: burgers slathered with bacony mayonnaise, mahogany spareribs basted with chili-garlic sauce, chicken marinated in spicy yogurt, and more delicious dishes destined to become this year's grilling favorites.
A Grilling Wine Guide
ON THE GRILL Barbecued ribs, leg of lamb, steaks
IN THE BOTTLE Powerful, tannic red: Cabernet Sauvignon, French Syrah
AT THE SHOP 2002 Powers Cabernet Sauvignon, 2003 Paul Jaboulet Aîné Crozes-Hermitage Domaine de Thalabert
ON THE GRILL Hamburgers, sausages
IN THE BOTTLE Rich, fruity red: Zinfandel, Australian Shiraz
AT THE SHOP 2003 Three Thieves Zinfandel, 2002 Rancho Zabaco Sonoma Heritage Vines Zinfandel, 2004 Woop Woop Shiraz
ON THE GRILL Grilled tofu, pork chops, steak salad
IN THE BOTTLE Medium-bodied, tangy red: Sangiovese, Grenache
AT THE SHOP 2002 Di Majo Norante Sangiovese, 2002 Vega Sindoa El Chaparral Garnacha
ON THE GRILL Salmon or other fatty fish, chicken
IN THE BOTTLE Light, aromatic red: Pinot Noir, Gamay
AT THE SHOP 2002 Rex Hill King's Ridge Pinot Noir, 2003 Château des Jacques Moulin-à-Vent
ON THE GRILL Shrimp, scallops, lobster
IN THE BOTTLE Succulent, minerally white: Pinot Gris, Marsanne
AT THE SHOP 2003 A to Z Pinot Gris, 2003 King Estate Pinot Gris, 2003 Qupé Marsanne
ON THE GRILL Halibut or other light fish
IN THE BOTTLE Aromatic, zesty white: Sauvignon Blanc, Albariño
AT THE SHOP 2004 Morandé Terrarum Reserve Sauvignon Blanc, 2003 Nora Albariño