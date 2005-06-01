Summer Grilling: A Perfect 10

A Grilling Wine Guide

ON THE GRILL Barbecued ribs, leg of lamb, steaks

IN THE BOTTLE Powerful, tannic red: Cabernet Sauvignon, French Syrah

AT THE SHOP 2002 Powers Cabernet Sauvignon, 2003 Paul Jaboulet Aîné Crozes-Hermitage Domaine de Thalabert

ON THE GRILL Hamburgers, sausages

IN THE BOTTLE Rich, fruity red: Zinfandel, Australian Shiraz

AT THE SHOP 2003 Three Thieves Zinfandel, 2002 Rancho Zabaco Sonoma Heritage Vines Zinfandel, 2004 Woop Woop Shiraz

ON THE GRILL Grilled tofu, pork chops, steak salad

IN THE BOTTLE Medium-bodied, tangy red: Sangiovese, Grenache

AT THE SHOP 2002 Di Majo Norante Sangiovese, 2002 Vega Sindoa El Chaparral Garnacha

ON THE GRILL Salmon or other fatty fish, chicken

IN THE BOTTLE Light, aromatic red: Pinot Noir, Gamay

AT THE SHOP 2002 Rex Hill King's Ridge Pinot Noir, 2003 Château des Jacques Moulin-à-Vent

ON THE GRILL Shrimp, scallops, lobster

IN THE BOTTLE Succulent, minerally white: Pinot Gris, Marsanne

AT THE SHOP 2003 A to Z Pinot Gris, 2003 King Estate Pinot Gris, 2003 Qupé Marsanne

ON THE GRILL Halibut or other light fish

IN THE BOTTLE Aromatic, zesty white: Sauvignon Blanc, Albariño

AT THE SHOP 2004 Morandé Terrarum Reserve Sauvignon Blanc, 2003 Nora Albariño