Style: Vintage Recipe Books | Pamela Barsky

Pamela Barsky didn't start collecting vintage aprons, tablecloths and tea towels because she likes to cook. She fell in love with the fabrics while scouring flea markets for the scarves she uses to cover the journals that she sells at her eponymous Los Angeles boutique (888-458-2393 or www.pamelabarsky.com). Recently, she began using the cheerful kitchen linens to cover recipe books, and hers are a hip take on the old-fashioned concept. Sweetly illustrated, the books have space to write in the accompaniment and wine for the recipes, and to record the best season to serve each dish. ($28 at Anthropologie; 800-309-2500).Ruby Cutolo
