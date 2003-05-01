Style | Toasting Steuben

Usually when a company celebrates a major anniversary, it produces a pricey, limited-edition memento. Steuben, which turns 100 this year, took a different tack. Unlike its traditional, custom-made glasses, priced at $300 and up, Steuben's new line will be sold in stores starting at $90 per glass. Styles range from the "Counterpoint" Champagne and wine glasses and the "Teardrop" decanter to the Art Deco-inspired "Evening" collection and the classic "Century." If you think Steuben's 100th anniversary warrants a splurge, go for the heavy-cut Champagne bucketa bargain at $900 (800-424-4240).

Sonali Rao

