Style Splurges and Steals

Plates

Courtesy of Richard Ginori 1735/Courtesy of Ink Dish

Style Splurge

The flowers on Richard Ginori 1735's Blue Print porcelain plate look like a watercolor painting. $55; richardginori1735.com.

Style Steal

The Tattoo Lotus plate from tattoo artist Paul Timman offers a similar pattern and color. $20; unicahome.com.

Lanterns

Courtesy of Hive/Courtesy of Shine Labs

Style Splurge

Made in Italy, Foscarini's Allegretto Ritmico aluminum lamp has a shape that evokes Asian lanterns. $2,986; hivemodern.com.

Style Steal

The black wire in the Opium Pendant by Shine Labs creates an Eastern effect for about a tenth of the price. $350; shinelabs.com.

Turned-Leg Tables

Courtesy of the Conran Shop/Courtesy of Ethan Allen

Style Splurge

Sleek edges and industrial steel update the look of a traditional turned-leg wooden table. $4,500; conranusa.com.

Style Steal

Ethan Allen's classic maple-wood farmhouse table has a hand-distressed surface and comes in 13 different finishes. $1,300; ethanallen.com.

Floral Lamps

Kate Sears/Courtesy of Ikea

Style Splurge

The Hydrangea lamp is made from hundreds of hand-stamped ash-veneer circles. From $450; sarahfoote.net.

Style Steal

When illuminated, the Maskros lamp projects decorative floral shadows on the ceiling and walls. $50; ikea.com.

Parsons Tables

© Morgane Le Gall/Courtesy of Galerie Kreo/Courtesy of West Elm

Style Splurge

Paris's Galerie Kreo has reissued a limited-edition, 28.5-by-106-inch black Bakelite table with narrow legs. Its perfect proportions make it good for conversation among a big group. Price upon request; galeriekreo.com.

Style Steal

The expandable wooden Parsons table from West Elm can extend to 96 inches. $599; westelm.com.

Candlesticks

Courtesy of Michael C. Fina/Courtesy of Global Views

Style Splurge

Val Saint Lambert has been making crystal in Belgium since 1826. These are a modern take on the classic candlestick. From $270 for 7.5 inches; michaelcfina.com.

Style Steal

These tall (9 to 16 inches) stacked-glass candleholders can be filled with water to double as vases. From $149; globalviews.com.

Mirrors

Courtesy of Jonathan Adler/Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Style Splurge

Jonathan Adler partnered with the famed C. Jeré studio on this polished-nickel mirror surrounded by metal raindrops and round mirrored tiles. $1,650; jonathanadler.com.

Style Steal

Tiny round mirrors create a mosaic border around this antiqued-iron wall mirror. $98; urbanoutfitters.com.