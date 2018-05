Belgium-based Nedda El-Asmar faced a challenge when she was designing her new line of silverware for the French company Puiforcat: Create a modern look while preserving the brand's classic elegance. Her sterling silver pieces do the job: They have a beautifully rounded shape, with handles that curve gently, like commas—hence the name "Virgule" ($1,900 for a 5-piece setting; 800-993-2580).

—Ratha Tep