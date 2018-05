"Drops" vases from Salviati (from $130 from Saks Fifth Avenue; saksfifthavenue.com).

"Tidal Wave" glass platter from Evolution by Waterford ($325; waterford.com).

"Times 2" dessert set from Raynaud ($63 from DeVine Corp.; devinecorp.net).

"Cream Scale" from Jaune de Chrome ($433 for a five-piece setting from DeVine Corp.; devinecorp.net).

"Mine" tumblers in lime from Kosta Boda ($15 each; kostaboda.us).

"Ballet Ribbon" from Waterford ($125 for a five-piece setting; waterford.com).